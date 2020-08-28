Palghar, Aug 28 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested on charges of killing a man and dumping his body in bushes here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The accused, aged 19 and 20, were arrested on Thursday night from Boisar in Palghar district, senior inspector Pradeep Kasbe said.

Both worked in factories in Boisar, he said.

The victim, Sriratan Rai (20), was reported missing since August 23 by his family and the police had launched a search for him, he said.

On Thursday, the police found a body in bushes near a hotel in Boisar and it was later identified as that of Rai, Kasbe said.

A postmortem revealed the victim had died of strangulation, he said.

Police registered a case of murder and after investigation zeroed in on the accused, he said.

Following a tiff, the victim had warned one of the accused of making public his affair with a girl living in his neighbourhood, which led to the killing, police added.

