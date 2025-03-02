Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], March 2 (ANI): Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested two associates of a USA-based gang who were wanted in connection with the killing of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) police Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma on April 2, 2024, a top police officer said.

SI Deepak Sharma suffered head injuries during an exchange of fire between police and gangsters in J-K's Kathua in April 2024. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Government Medical College.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, said that the accused duo were arrested after a long chase and cross-firing.

"In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police apprehends 2 associates (Sukhwinder @Sukha and Harpreet) of #USA based Sonu Khatri Gang after a long chase and cross-firing and recovers 2 sophisticated weapons," DGP Yadav said in a post on X.

"Arrested accused were wanted in connection with the killing of Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma on April 2, 2024," he added.

DGP Yadav further said that the arrest of the accused "prevented 3 potential murders."

Earlier in February, Punjab police's Anti Gangster Task Force arrested an associate of terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike.

The accused, Sukhchain alias Bhujia, is wanted in a number of criminal cases, including a recent attempt of a murder in Bhikhi in Mansa, according to the DGP, Punjab Police.

Preliminary investigation had revealed that the arrested accused was planning to target rival gang members.

One 32 Caliber pistol and five live cartridges have been seized from his possession. "Punjab police is fully committed to eradicate organised crime in the state and ensure a safer Punjab," a statement by the Punjab Police had said. (ANI)

