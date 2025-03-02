Amroha, March 2: In a tragic incident from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, a 32-year-old woman named Pooja died by suicide after being unable to cope with the loss of her beloved pet cat. According to reports, she kept the cat’s body with her for two days, believing it would come back to life. When her hopes were shattered, she hanged herself in her home.

Pooja, a resident of Hasanpur, was married to a man in Delhi eight years ago but got divorced after two years. Since then, she had been living with her mother. Struggling with loneliness, she adopted a pet cat, which became the center of her world. TCS Employee Dies by Suicide in Agra, Says 'My Wife Was Sleeping With Someone' in Final Video.

On Thursday, Pooja’s pet passed away. When her mother suggested burying it, she refused, insisting that the cat would return to life. On Saturday, she locked herself in her room on the third floor of their house. Concerned about her prolonged silence, her mother went to check and found her hanging from the ceiling fan, with the deceased cat lying nearby. Maharashtra: Man Dies by Suicide After Losing INR 16 Lakh in Stock Market Crash in Nashik, Investigation Underway.

The police were informed immediately and arrived at the scene. They took possession of Pooja’s body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the case.

Family members described Pooja’s deep bond with her pet, emphasising how she couldn’t imagine life without it. The incident highlights the severe emotional toll that grief and loneliness can have on individuals.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

