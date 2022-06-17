New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly ramming his BMW car into another vehicle, killing two children sleeping on sidewalk and injuring eight others in southeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sahil Narang, a resident of Nirman Vihar, they said.

He runs a garment manufacturing business in Noida, police said.

On June 10, police got information regarding the accident where two to three persons got injured under the Lodhi Road flyover. It was found that one Wagon R car was hit by a luxury car, police said.

Due to collision, the Wagon R car flipped over the persons sleeping on the footpath under the flyover. The persons sleeping there and the occupant of Wagon R got injured, police said.

The injured were shifted to the AIIMS trauma centre where Roshini (6) and her brother Amir (10) were declared brought dead. Other eight persons were seriously injured, a senior police officer said.

Yatin Kishore Sharma, driver of Wagon R car, told police that around 4.30 am while they were coming from Samrat Hotel and going towards Surya Hotel via Lodhi Road, one black colour car driven in a rash and negligent way hit their vehicle due to which their car flipped over and landed on the persons sleeping on the footpath under the flyover, the officer said.

After the incident, the accused fled from the spot.

During investigation, police saw in one of the cameras that the offending vehicle turned towards Neela Gumbad, Nizamuddin, after the accident. Later, the number of the car was identified, which was found registered in the name of a person residing in Krishna Nagar, the officer said.

Police raided the residence of the owner, who said he had given his car to his nephew Narang to get it serviced at a workshop in Noida Sector 63. Thereafter, Narang was arrested from his residence in Nirman Vihar and the car has been recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said.

During interrogation, Narang revealed that he, along with his uncle, was coming from the airport and he was driving the car. The vehicle was newly purchased and he was testing its speed and control. During this, he met with the accident, the DCP said.

