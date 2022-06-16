Basti, June 16: Four persons, including three of a family, were killed after two vehicles collided on the national highway in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district early Thursday.

Three others are were critically injured in the incident.

Police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Maharashtra Horror: Five-Year-Old Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Nagpur District.

Inspector Satyendra Kunwar, in-charge of Kaptanganj, said that the deceased have been identified as Ravi Srivastava (40), Vandana Srivastava (70) and Ratna Srivastava (50).

The driver of the vehicle also died on the spot.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2022 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).