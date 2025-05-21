Moradabad (UP), May 21 (PTI) Two college students were killed and another critically injured when a speeding dumper truck ran over an e-rickshaw near Bilari on the Moradabad-?Agra Highway on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 12.30 pm near the Gramodaya Mahavidyalaya and Research Institute in Amarpurkashi village as the students were getting off the e-rickshaw to pay the fare, they said.

"The dumper struck them just as they were alighting near the college," said a senior officer from Bilari police station.

Shabnam (22), a resident of Mohalla Abdullah Bada in Bilari town, and Chandni (22), daughter of Nasir from Chowda Kharanja in Sahaspur, died on the spot. Farha, daughter of Abdul Salam, and e-rickshaw driver Raju, a resident of Amarpur Kashi, sustained serious injuries.

Following the collision, the dumper driver fled the scene with the vehicle. "Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the driver," the officer said.

Police took the injured to the Community Health Center in Bilari, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem after necessary legal formalities, he said.

