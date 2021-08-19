Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) Two people allegedly ended their lives in separate incidents in this district on Thursday, police said.

Jit Singh (26), who had come to his sister's house, was allegedly hanged himself from a tree in Ramraj village, police said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Farmer Killed During Brawl On His Birthday in Pune; Two Accused Arrested.

In the second incident, Arvind Kumar, also in his 20s, committed suicide by jumping before a train near Rohana railway station, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The reason why the youths took the extreme step were not immediately know. Police said the incidents are being probed.

Also Read | Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey Virtually Inaugurates Solar Electric Vehicle Charging Station At Karnal Lake Resort On Delhi-Chandigarh Highway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)