Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) Two criminals have been arrested in the district following brief encounters with police personnel, officials said on Friday.

History-sheeter Rahul of Nandgram police station area was arrested on Friday night near the Nandi Park area. He was on a motorcycle when he was signalled to stop, but instead of slowing down, he turned the vehicle around and tried to flee, they said.

As police were chasing him, the two-wheeler skidded and he fell on the road. He then opened fire at the cops and sustained a bullet injury to the left leg as the police team retaliated, the officials said.

He was rushed to the district hospital for treatment. A countrymade pistol, two live cartridges and the motorcycle were seized, Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said.

On Thursday night, Loni police arrested Shadab of Mirza Garden-Ashok Vihar Colony.

The accused had opened fire at cops on being signalled to stop near the Rashid Ali gate while he was on his motorcycle along with an associate, the police said.

Instead of halting, they fired on the police team. In retaliatory action, Shadab sustained a bullet injury, they said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Shadab was wanted in two cases registered at the Loni police station, SSP Pathak said, adding that his accomplice managed to flee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)