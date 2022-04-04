Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 4 (ANI): Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar, informed the officials on Monday.

The attack took place at Maisuma in Lal Chowk.

Also Read | No Impact of WHO Action on COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin, Have Not Supplied to Any UN Agency, Says Bharat Biotech.

Earlier, a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the troops of the Indian Army and Special Operation Group (SOG) from a village along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, during a joint operation on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)