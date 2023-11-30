Dibrugarh (Assam), Nov 30 (PTI) To work out strategies for next year's Lok Sabha polls, a two-day conclave of 15 opposition parties of Assam began in Dibrugarh on Thursday.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said the meeting discussed state-specific common minimum programmes for next year's general elections.

The United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), formed in the line of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), will also finalise a "chargesheet against BJP" in the two-day meeting, Borah said.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who is also the secretary of UOFA, said, "In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is running a family centric government. The old BJP members are not happy with the functioning of the government."

The 15-political parties of the state were very positive after the first day's meeting as they felt it will provide a platform to the parties to build up strategies against the BJP, he added.

The UOFA comprises Congress, AJP, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI, Jatiya Dal-Asom, NCP, RJD, Janata Dal (U), TMC, CPI(ML), AAP, AIFB, Shiv Sena (UT) and Karbi Anglong-based All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC).

