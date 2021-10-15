Mandi (HP), Oct 15 (PTI) Two men died on the spot and two others were seriously injured on Friday as their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said.

The car fell into a deep gorge near Dhali turn at Chet village in Thunag sub-division, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Four Killed As Speeding Car Rams Durga Idol Immersion Proceeding in Pathalgaon.

Residents of Shadman Thunag area of Mandi, the victims were returning in a car after attending a marriage, the SP said.

The deceased were identified as Kamal Kishore and Hem Raj.

Also Read | Nagaland State Dear Durga Puja Bumper Lottery 2021 Result: From Live Draw Result Date to Cash Prize and Live Streaming Details, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

The injured, Laxman and Lilamani, have been shifted to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College, Ner Chowk, she added.

Police said the accident took place when Hem Raj, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)