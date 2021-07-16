Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): At least two people lost their lives and several others were injured after they fell into a well in the Ganjbasoda area in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed.

The rescue operation is underway.

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the incident and said he is continuously monitoring the situation.

"Have received information that two people have lost their lives in the Ganjbasoda area. Their bodies have been recovered. I pay homage to those who lost their lives in the accident and pray to God to give peace to the departed souls. Rescue work is still on, I am continuously monitoring the situation," Chouhan tweeted.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidisha, Vinayak Verma said that the injured people have been admitted to the hospital.

"The rescue operation is underway. Several people who are injured have been admitted to the hospital," Superintendent of Police for Vidisha Vinayak Verma told media personnel here.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had directed minister Vishwas Sarang to visit the spot. (ANI)

