Chhatarpur, June 6: A 42-year-old man allegedly pushed his wife and two daughters into a well in anger at not having a son, leading to the death of his 8- year-old child, police in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh said on Sunday.

Raja Bhaiya Yadav's (42) wife had given birth to a daughter three months ago and he was bringing them back along with another daughter from his in-laws' place in neighbouring Panna district on Saturday when he stopped his motorcycle near a well in Padoi village, Sub Inspector Rajendra Singh of Chandla police station said. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Brothers Murdered by Neighbours in Indore, Their Mother Injured; 3 Arrested.

"He pushed his wife and two daughters into the well. The accused even threw stones at his wife as she struggled to come out of the well. His eight-year-old daughter died, while the woman and her three-month-old daughter were rescued by villagers who heard their cries," he said.

"His wife has told police that Yadav was angry at her for giving birth to a daughter again as he wanted a son," he said. Yadav, who fled from the spot, has been charged with murder and attempt to murder and a hunt was on for him, Singh said.

