Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], September 19 (ANI): At least two people drowned in Birmah Nallah in Nainsoo area of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir while extracting sand on Friday, said police.

Uttam Singh, Sarpanch of Halqa Malhar, said that the incident happened at around 11.30 am.

"The two persons drowned in nallah after one of them slipped and another in his attempt to save him," Sarpanch said.

"They were extracting sand from here when they drowned. Rescue operation underway by SDRF," said Anwaar Ul Haq, Additional SP, Udhampur. (ANI)

