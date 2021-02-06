Gaya (Bihar) [India], January 6 (ANI): Acting on a tip-off, Bihar Police on Friday conducted a raid and arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in arms smuggling from Gaya district.

Sikander Khan and Rehan Alam were arrested in the operation, the police said.

"After receiving information regarding an illegal arms consignment a team was constituted and a raid was conducted. Five pistols, 10 magazines and about Rs 61,000 in cash were recovered. Two people arrested," said a top police official.

The police have developed information regarding a wider network of arms smuggling racket and a kingpin has been identified who will be arrested soon, the police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

