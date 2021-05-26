New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them oxygen cylinders, police said on Wednesday.

Ritik Kumar Singh (21) posed on social media as the national president of 'India Youth Icon Team'. The organisation has 18 lakh youths as active members or followers across eight states.

A PCR call regarding an online fraud was received at Vivek Vihar police station on May 2.

The complainant stated that his mother needed an oxygen cylinder and he contacted numbers available on social media that were promising to provide oxygen cylinders at home.

He paid Rs 14,000 for two cylinders, but no oxygen cylinder was provided to him and soon the phone numbers were found to be switched off, the police said.

The police analysed the bank statement and e-wallet details of the complainant. It was revealed that the money was credited into an e-wallet registered in the name of Sandeep Pandey (28).

"The amount was later transferred to a bank account which was also registered in the name of Pandey. Both accused were nabbed from Greater Noida,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

The duo got their mobile numbers circulated on social media for supply of oxygen cylinders.

"A total of Rs 2.43 lakh was found credited in the bank account of Pandey and Rs 4.23 lakh was in the bank account of Singh. Further investigation is underway,” police added.

