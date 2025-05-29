Mathura (UP), May 28 (PTI) Two persons, including a minor, were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly pelting stones at multiple trains shortly after they departed from Mathura Junction on Tuesday night, an official said.

According to Railway Protection Force police station in-charge Avadhesh Goswami, the railway control room alerted security personnel late on Tuesday night after receiving complaints from passengers aboard Kota-Patna Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-?Huzur Sahib Nanded Express, and the Duronto Express --? all of which were targeted after leaving Mathura Junction for Agra.

Although an overnight search yielded no suspects, a renewed trackside combing operation on Wednesday morning led to the detention of a local youth and a minor, he said.

During questioning, they admitted to stone-pelting and revealed the involvement of a third person. A search is underway to trace the third accomplice, Goswami said.

The detained youth is a resident near the old RTO office, while the minor hails from Aduki village.

Further action will be taken based on verification of their statements, the official added.

