Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly using forged documents to participate in the Agniveer Army recruitment test here, police said on Thursday.

The two, Kamal Singh and Mehkar Singh, were arrested on Wednesday evening near the recruitment rally, they said

Also Read | Haryana: Defence Ministry Staffer Goes Missing in Rewari, Returns After 3 Days; SIT Probe Kidnapping Charges.

With the help of army intelligence unit, police arrested two people and recovered forged documents from them, police said, adding a detailed probe is on into the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)