Gurugram, October 6: Special investigation team (SIT) of Haryana police have started investigation after a clerk working with the Union defence ministry was allegedly abducted in Rewari and managed to escape his captors after three days. SIT are investigating his claims of a kidnapping are being probed as an initial probe has found that he has debts amounting to Rs 21 lakh.

The victim, Subhash Kumar, allegedly went missing on September 30. He is a resident of Dhamlawas in Rewari. After he didn't return home by night, his family approached the cops. Police said that a case of a missing person was registered at Rampura police station. Later, the family members approached Rewari SP Rajesh Kumar, who formed an SIT to investigate the matter. Video: Four Men Try to Kidnap Petrol Station Owner in Varanasi, Abduction Attempt Caught on CCTV

According to TOI, Kumar's diary and scooter were found abandoned at the local bus stand. In the diary, Kumar wrote that he was being honey-trapped for sensitive information. A team of defence ministry officials also visited Rewari. Hyderabad Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Drugged and Gang Raped for Two Days in Hotel in Chanchalguda; Accused Arrested

On October 3, Kumar was found walking on the service road near Dharuhera. He told the SIT that on the morning of September 30, he had left for his office in Delhi. After parking his scooter at the bus stand, he boarded a Delhi-bound bus, which he deboarded near Police Lines. "He said he was walking on a service lane when two persons in a car abducted him," DSP (SIT) Subhash Chander said.

Kumar also told police that he was taken to an unidentified place where he was held captive. He somehow managed to evade his captors and escape after three days, Kumar said.

Police, meanwhile, said the claims by Kumar in his diary seem to be fake and they are looking into his bank account details. He allegedly borrowed money and lost about Rs 21 lakh to online gambling apps, due to which his creditors were looking for him, cops said. "We are trying to ascertain if Kumar was kidnapped. Police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras on the alleged route to identify the accused and to find out the sequence of events," an officer said.

"Prima facie, it appears that no sensitive documents have been leaked. Kumar has told police about losing significant amounts in online gambling,” said police.

