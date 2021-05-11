Ahmedabad, May 11 (PTI) Two persons, who were trying to sell Remdesivir injections in the black market, were arrested in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, said police.

Remdesivir is an anti-viral drug widely used in treatment of COVID-19 and its demand has shot up dramatically during the second wave of the pandemic.

Based on a specific tip-off, crime branch officials kept a watch at a crossroad in the Naranpura area and nabbed Jigar Parekh and Ashok Darji, both residents of the city, with 12 vials of Remdesivir worth Rs 37,440, said a police release.

The accused admitted to have acquired these vials at Rs 11,000 each and were planning to sell them for Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per injection to the kin of coronavirus patients, said the release.

The duo confessed to have sold the drug in the black market in the past too, it said.

The accused were arrested on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, the Essential Commodities Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, said the police.

A probe was on to find the source of the seized vials, the release added.

