Shimla, Mar 12 (PTI) Two persons were injured in a fire that broke out in a multi-storey house here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Kashapath panchayat in the Rampur Bushahr sub-division, they said.

Diwan (35) and Ravi (23) were injured when the fire broke out in their two-storey house in Kashapath panchayat. They were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Service Complex, Khaneri, and were later shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), police said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, they said.

