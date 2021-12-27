Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir arrested two terror associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the terrorists as well as in transporting of arms, ammunition and explosive material for the terrorists of Pulwama.

As per an official release, acting on the specific information about the movements of anti-national elements (ANEs), Pulwama Police with the assistance of 44 RR and 182 battalion CRPF arrested two JeM terrorists.

The arrested terror associates were in touch with Jem commanders and were involved in the transportation of arms and ammunition and were providing other logistic support to strengthen the terror network.

Arrested terror associates have been identified as Adil Ali and Asif Gulzar. Incriminating material of proscribed outfit JeM has been recovered from them.

A case under relevant sections of law stands have been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

