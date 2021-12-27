Kanpur, December 27: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife on suspicion of having an extramarital affair in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district on Sunday. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Chandni. The couple has two children – a five-year-old daughter Saima and a two-year-old son Hasan. Delhi Shocker: Man Strangles Wife To Death in Dwarka, Tries To Frame It As Suicide; Arrested.

The accused, Haider, lived with his family in a rented accommodation in the Rajiv Nagar area of Naubasta. According to a report published in The Times of India, Haider suspected that his wife was having an illicit relationship with another tenant living in the neighbourhood. The couple used to quarrel over the matter frequently.

The matter surfaced on Sunday morning when the neighbours rushed to the couple's house after hearing the cries of the children. They found Chandni's body lying on the bed. The neighbour then informed the police. After getting the information, cops reached the spot. The locals also informed Chandni's sister, who lives in the same city. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair Near Tirupati; Accused Absconding.

As per the media report, in the preliminary investigation, it was found that the woman was strangulated to death with a dupatta. Saima told police that on Saturday night, her parents had a fight. However, when she woke up on Sunday morning, she found her mother lying dead. Chandni's sister also alleged that Haider used to beat her over suspicion of having an illicit affair.

The body was sent for postmortem. The police found strangulation marks on Chandni's neck. Statements of the children were also recorded. The police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.

