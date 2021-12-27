The year 2022 is just a few days away and all of us are excited for what the new year will bring. To celebrate the new year, Flipkart, the e-commerce giant has organised the Smartphone Year End Sale. In this sale, Flipkart is offering several smartphones at a discount price. The sale will last till December 30, 2021. To save your precious time, we have listed down the top deals from the Smartphone Year End Sale. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Live Deals on Apple iPhone 12, Realme 8s, Poco M3 Pro & More.

Flipkart Smartphone Year End Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Apple iPhone 12 Mini 64GB model is now available at Rs 41,199. The 128GB and 256GB variants are priced at Rs 55,199 and Rs 65,199. Customers can also get an additional 5 percent discount by using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, up to Rs 15,450 off via exchange deals and more.

Realme GT Neo 2 is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs 31,999 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB model is now available at Rs 35,999. Buyers will also get Rs 4,000 off on debit, credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, up to Rs 15,450 off via exchange deals.

Poco X3 Pro 6GB is priced at Rs 18,999 on Flipkart but is currently sold out. The 8GB model is now available at Rs 20,999. Poco X3 Pro gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, a 48MP triple rear camera, a 20MP front camera and more. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC.

In addition to this, Realme C21Y, Motorola e40, Samsung F12, Apple iPhone 12, Vivo X70 Pro, Oppo Reno6 5G and more are listed on Flipkart at a discount price.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2021 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).