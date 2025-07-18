Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Two persons were killed and sixteen others injured after a school van collided head-on with a truck in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, officials said.

According to police, the impact of the collision resulted in the death of two persons and left sixteen others injured.

Also Read | Ministry of Finance Offering Financial Aid of INR 46,715 to Every Citizen of India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)