Patiala, Jul 19 (PTI) Two migrant workers were killed after the roof of their rented house collapsed in the Ragho Majra area here, officials said on Wednesday.

Three others were also injured in the incident that occurred on Tuesday night, they said.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Refused Money by Father, Youth Hurls Country Made Bomb at His Own House, Injures Uncle and Sister.

Locals rushed the victims to a hospital where Munna Lal and Rama Shankar succumbed to their injuries, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)