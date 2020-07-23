Noida (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) Two people were killed in a road crash involving a car, a motorcycle and a cycle in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday night, police said.

The incident took place around 8 pm near a railway line in the Surajpur police station area, the police said.

"The police team had reached the spot immediately upon being alerted and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where car driver Sundar and cyclist Aditya Gaur died," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear and police said they were probing the matter.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and further proceedings are being carried out.

