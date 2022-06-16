Noida, Jun 16 (PTI) Two more farmhouses and three large club houses that had come up illegally along the Yamuna floodplains in Noida were demolished by the local authority on Thursday, officials said.

The action was carried out by the Noida Authority officials as part of their anti-encroachment campaign on government properties following instructions of CEO Ritu Maheshwari, they said.

"Two farmhouses and three large club houses were demolished in accordance with the procedures for the removal of encroachment. A total area of 1.05 lakh sq metres was cleared of encroachment and illegal structures during the drive carried out along with officials of the Irrigation and Revenue departments," Noida Authority's Officer-on-Special-Duty (land) Prasun Dwivedi said.

"The estimated value of the properties is pegged around Rs 52 crore," the OSD said, adding the illegal club houses were the main focus of Thursday's anti-encroachment campaign.

In this entire process, about 140 employees of the Noida Authority were engaged from 8 am while five earth movers and three dumpers deployed for the task, the officer said.

The Noida Authority had on June 8 demolished 15 farmhouses and on June 1 razed another 62 luxury properties which had come up in violation of the norms on the floodplains of the Yamuna.

Stressing that construction of any sorts on the river floodplains is prohibited, the Noida Authority warned of strict action against offenders and urged the general public to stay cautious of builders or brokers luring them with property offers in the area.

