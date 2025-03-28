Kochi, Mar 28 (PTI) Two Nepalese nationals, including a woman, were arrested on Friday for allegedly attacking police officers on night patrol duty in the Ayyampuzha area near here, police said.

The accused, Sanch Maya Limbu (38) and Suman (36), were taken into custody, they said.

The incident occurred at around 2 am on Friday when the duo was found sitting on a scooter by the roadside near Kuttippara Church under suspicious circumstances, police added.

Upon noticing the night patrol police team, they attempted to speed away. When intercepted and questioned about their presence in the area, they gave contradictory responses before attacking the men in duty, according to the police.

Sub-Inspector George sustained facial injuries, while Assistant Sub-Inspector Rosa and senior civil police officers (head constables) Prasad and Arun also suffered serious injuries in the assault, police said, adding they struggled to bring the accused to the station.

Police had intensified patrolling in the area following complaints about drug trafficking.

An investigation is underway, they said.

