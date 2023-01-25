Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) The bodies of a 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found in a well in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Marwada Khalsa village, which comes under the Swaroopganj police station area of the district, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Presents 'Chadar' for Offering at Ajmer Sharif Dargah for 811th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

The deceased were identified as Arjun Kumar Meghwal and Inka Kumari.

Police officials said the family members of the victims told them that the woman accidentally fell into the well and man jumped in to save her.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Outraged Aaftab Amin Poonawala Chopped Up Victim's Body To Hide His Crime, Say Delhi Police in Charge Sheet.

A case has been registered under section 174 of the CrPC and an investigation is underway, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)