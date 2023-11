Gangtok, Nov 3 (PTI) The Sikkim government has suspended two police officers and show caused former Superintendent of Police of Namchi in student leader Padam Gurung death case earlier this year, a top official said.

Acting on the recommendations of Justice N K Verma commission report, the state government has suspended former Namchi SHO Dawa Lhamu Pakhrin and Sub-Inspector Siddharth Subba as their role during the preliminary probe into Gurung's death case has come under scanner, Chief Secretary V B Pathak told reporters here on Thursday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Jal Jivan Mission Scam: ED Conduct Searches in Poll-Bound State, Including on Premises of an IAS Officer, in Jal Jivan Scam Linked Money Laundering Case.

He said that the former Namchi SP Manish Kumar Verma has been show caused for inept supervision of the case.

Gurung, a 23-year-old student leader, was found dead in a drain on June 28 in the Kazitar area of Namchi a day after he had gone missing.

Also Read | IT Raids in Tamil Nadu: Income Tax Searches Underway at Premises Linked to DMK leader EV Velu.

The state government had set up the Jain Commission to probe the death of the student leader.

The Jain Commission report has said that Gurung's death was "accidental".

The former Sikkim High Court Chief Justice had submitted his report on the Gurung death case to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)