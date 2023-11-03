Chennai, Nov 3 (PTI) Income Tax officials on Friday launched searches in multiple locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state minister EV Velu, police sources said.

The searches were being held in different parts of the state, including here, the sources said without divulging details.

Velu, a senior DMK leader, holds the Public Works portfolio in the MK Stalin-led cabinet. PTI

