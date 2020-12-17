Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 17 (ANI): India on Wednesday successfully testfired two Prithvi-2 ballistic missiles off the eastern coast of Odisha in Balasore.

According to sources, the trials of the DRDO-developed nuclear-capable surface to surface missiles were successful.

Earlier on December 1, the anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile developed by DRDO with a strike range of 300 kilometres successfully hit its target ship in a test fire. (ANI)

