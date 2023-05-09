Jaipur, May 9 (PTI) Two girls died and their parents and a sister fell ill due to suspected food poisoning in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said on Monday.

The family members started vomiting after taking dinner on Monday night. When their condition deteriorated, locals took them to a hospital early Tuesday, Station House Officer of Gudha police station Veer Singh said.

Two girls Lakshya (8) and Tanishka (6) were declared brought at the hospital, he said, adding their father Buti Ram Meghwal (35), mother Anita (32) and sister Tanuja (11) are undergoing treatment.

The police officer said food samples have been collected for examination.

The postmortem of bodies has been conducted, he said.

