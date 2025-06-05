Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 5 (ANI): Vehicular movement was disrupted on National Expressway 1 on Thursday morning after two trucks caught fire following a collision, around 10 km before Ahmedabad, officials said.

Station Fire Officer Mata Prasad Pandey said the incident occurred at approximately 4:15 am when a parked truck was hit from behind by another vehicle.

Also Read | India Elected to UN Economic and Social Council for 3-Year Term With Pledge to Champion Development, EAM S Jaishankar Thanks Countries for Their Support.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Pandey said, "This morning at around 4:15 am, a truck was parked when another truck hit it from behind. Work is on to extinguish the fire. One truck driver is injured and is undergoing treatment..."

"Firefighting operations are underway at the site", said the fire officer.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: Overcrowding, Free Passes Among Causes of Stampede Near Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, Say Police Sources as 11 Dead During RCB Victory Parade.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident last month, a fire broke out on the 8th floor of a residential building in the Memnagar area of Ahmedabad.

The incident occurred on May 22 in Subhash Chowk, reportedly following a blast.

Visuals from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the building.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)