New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Prominent farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said the BJP and RSS have divided Hindus of the country into two categories of 'Nagpuriya and Bharatiya Hindus' as he asserted that Lord Ram remains a matter of faith for Indians and his name should not be used for political gains.

He also alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP will capture temples in the villages.

"Ram is a matter of faith for us. Ram is in our hearts. No one takes the name of Ram more than people in the villages. They still say 'Ram Ram', not namaste and pranaam when they greet each other," Tikait said in an interview to PTI.

"Why are they linking Ram with politics? A Hindu - who is not supporting the BJP - can they not go to the Ram temple. They can go," he said.

Tikait said there are two types of Hindus in the country now.

"One should think if they are Nagpuria Hindu or Bharatiya Hindu. Would the certificate of being a Hindu come from Nagpur?" he said.

RSS has its headquarters in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

The prominent Jat leader, who has been a key face of farmer protests, rued that some farmers are also becoming "Nagpuriya Hindus".

He, however, said that Ram Mandir is not an issue in the elections any more.

"Caste-linked issues are bigger issues in this election. It has happened after a long time that people are going on caste lines. Religion is not working this time," he said.

On the BJP targeting to win 370 seats on its own and 400-plus for the NDA, Tikait quipped that the BJP may come up with a new slogan of 'One Day, One Seat' for winning 365 seats.

"The target of 370 seats is linked with Article 370. They also want to show they can win more seats than their allies. Is it not like match-fixing?

"If they are confident of getting more than 400 seats, what is the need for elections? Bring a policy for renewal (of government), why spend so much on holding elections

"People are opposing them, no one goes to their meetings, and they are talking of crossing 400," he said.

"Where are they getting these seats from? Does it not feel like there is some manipulation?" Tikait said, echoing the allegation levelled by several opposition parties.

The BJP has claimed that the opposition parties are making false allegations of EVM tampering as they know that they will be defeated in the elections.

