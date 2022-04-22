Karimganj (Assam) [India], April 22 (ANI): At a time when conflict is going on between Ukraine and Russia leaving many Ukrainians to flee to other countries to take shelter, two Ukraine nationals were detained by police at Badarpur railway station in Assam's Karimganj district.

The Police detained the Ukraine nationals from the Agartala Firozpur Express train on Thursday night.

Also Read | Google Messages New Bug Causes Quick Battery Drain: Report.

Two detainees were identified as Trischanisk Voladimir (39) and Najari Bhojniuk (21).

According to the reports, the railway police were conducting a routine check-up when they noticed the two foreign nationals in the 14619 Agartala Firozpur Cantt Express train.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Tamil Nadu Makes Masks Mandatory at Public Places, Violators To Be Fined Rs 500.

"We detained them from the Tripura Sundari express (14619 Agartala Firozpur Cantt Express) train. When we asked them to show valid documents like passport, visa etc, they couldn't able to show the documents. We have recovered some Bangladeshi currency notes, shoes, clothes, and other items, four bags in possession from them. We are trying to contact with the Ukraine Embassy in New Delhi," Dulon Boro, an official of the Government Railway Police said.

The duo boarded the train from Agartala station and was moving towards the national capital, the official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)