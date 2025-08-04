By Shafali Nigam

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): A scheduled IndiGo flight from Jabalpur to Mumbai was delayed by several hours after a tyre was found deflated while the aircraft was parked at the Jabalpur airport on Monday, sources told ANI.

According to sources, the incident occurred after flight 6E 792 landed at Jabalpur and all passengers had safely disembarked. It was only after the aircraft was stationary that a deflated tyre was noticed.

"The tyre deflated while the aircraft was parked. It was only detected post disembarkation," a source familiar with the matter said.

The replacement tyre had to be arranged, and as the Jabalpur airport is a small airport, this led to a delay of several hours.

Once the tyre was successfully replaced, the aircraft resumed operations and departed with passengers onboard toward its destination, Mumbai.

There were no safety concerns during the incident, and all necessary procedures were followed, the source added.

