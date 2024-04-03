New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Delhi High Court Judge Justice Sachin Datta has confirmed the banning order of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (Shabir Shah's JKDFP) as an unlawful association.

The matter was conducted by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and Advocate Rajat Nair for Ministry of Home Affairs. The confirmation order of the tribunal would now be notified by the Government in couple of days

Recently Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal for the purpose of adjudicating whether there is sufficient cause for declaring the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party as an unlawful association.

Notification issued stated that the central government hereby constitutes the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Justice Sachin Datta, Judge, High Court of Delhi, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) as an unlawful association,"

The Government of India in October 2023 had declared 'Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party' (JKDFP) as an 'Unlawful Association' under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

Press statement issued in this regard stated that, this organization has been involved in anti-national activities since year 1998 and its members have always promoted separatism and terrorist acts in India.

The members of this organization, by inciting the people, want to make Kashmir a separate Islamic state, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India.

Many criminal cases have been registered against this organization under various sections of UAPA 1967, IPC 1860, The Arms Act 1959 and Ranbir Penal Code 1932. (ANI)

