New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): A Tribunal constituted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and headed by Delhi High Court judge Justice Sachin Datta has upheld the Central government's decision to ban the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), declaring it an "unlawful association" under the UAPA.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Datta observed that there was "ample justification" for declaring JKIM as an unlawful association and upheld the Ministry of Home Affairs' March 11, 2025, notification under Section 3(1) of the UAPA.

"From the elaborate material and evidence placed on record in these proceedings, this Tribunal finds that there is ample justification to declare JKIM as an unlawful association under the UAPA. Moreover, given the nature of activities of the association, the Central Government was justified in taking recourse to the proviso to Section 3(3) of the UAPA," the order stated.

The Tribunal cited extensive material submitted in sealed cover, including FIRs, testimonies of Jammu and Kashmir officials, social media content, excerpts from JKIM's websites, and intelligence reports. It said these clearly established the organisation's separatist activities and collaborations with "inimical elements across the border."

The evidence showed JKIM was engaged in efforts to "seriously undermine the sovereignty and integrity of India," Justice Datta noted.

In contrast, the Tribunal observed that the defence and evidence submitted by JKIM lacked credibility and failed to present any cogent material to counter the claims.

During the hearings, JKIM's counsel raised apprehensions that upholding the ban could affect the religious activities of its chairman, Masroor Abbas Ansari, and other members. Addressing this concern, the Tribunal recorded the assurance given by the Additional Solicitor General that personal religious practices are not prohibited under UAPA.

It was also noted that Ansari himself admitted to leading Moharram processions in July 2025 with government permission, which drew lakhs of participants. The Tribunal concluded that legitimate religious activities undertaken by JKIM members in their personal capacity would remain unaffected by the proscription.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had declared JKIM an unlawful association on March 11, 2025, citing its involvement in secessionist activities. The case was referred to the UAPA Tribunal in April 2025 for adjudication. After multiple hearings and detailed examination of evidence, the Tribunal confirmed the proscription order on September 3, 2025. (ANI)

