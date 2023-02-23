Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Police on Thursday detained one of the prime accused in the Grade-2 teacher recruitment exam paper leak case, Bhupendra Saran, from Bengaluru airport.

A team of ATS, SOG, and Jodhpur Rural was camping for the last six days in Bengaluru to collect information about Saran. After getting concrete evidence about his movement, Saran was detained from the Bengaluru airport today, an official statement said.

Also Read | Congress Attacks TMC Again, Says 'It Must Stop Poaching Leaders if It's Serious About Working Together'.

As the paper leak case was registered in Udaipur, Saran was handed over to police in Udaipur. The CISF team played an important role in his arrest, the statement said.

In December last year, a total of 55 people, including 37 candidates, were arrested in connection with the Grade-2 teacher recruitment paper leak.

Also Read | Bihar Police Warn People Against Provocative, Objectionable Social Media Posts.

Udaipur Police had intercepted a bus which was taking the candidates to appear in the exam. They all were arrested after they were searched and found to have question papers on them.

Bhupendra Saran and Suresh Dhaka have been identified as the key players behind the paper leak.

In an action against the paper leak gang earlier, the enforcement wing of Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) had demolished illegal construction done by Saran in his house.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)