Patna, Feb 23 (PTI) The Bihar Police on Thursday warned people against posting provocative, objectionable and hatred-filled messages on social media platforms, asserting that stern action would be taken against the ones found trying to disrupt peace in the state.

Talking to reporters, Nayyar Hasnain Khan, the additional director general (ADG) of Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU), said the sleuths of the cyber cell are keeping a close watch on online activities by people, and would do what is necessary to thwart trouble.

"The Bihar Police will take strict action against those who spread hate messages or upload provocative, fake and objectionable posts on social media platforms. Such posts happened to have become the main cause for disruption of peace and harmony in the society”.

“People are being advised not to indulge in such activities or strict action will be taken against them," said Khan.

The ADG further warned people against falling prey to organised gangs of cyber criminals.

"Cyber cell of the EOU had been creating awareness among people about the modus operandi of conmen. We keep telling people not to share their bank account, debit cards, credit cards details with unknown persons. Besides, OTPs should not be shared with anyone under any circumstances. Cyber crooks are always on the prowl, looking to infiltrate your bank account. Therefore, people should always remain alert and inform the police in case of an emergency."

Six districts—Patna, Nawada, Nalanda, Gaya, Sheikhpura and Jamui – have been identified as hotspots of cybercrime in the state, police sources said.

