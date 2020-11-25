Thane, Nov 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray doesn't believe in the "politics of revenge", state agriculture minister Dada Bhuse said in Vasai on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, Bhuse defended his colleague and Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik whose premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case.

Also Read | Cyclone Nivar: ‘Landfall Process Commences’, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry On Edge; Use Live Tracker Map to Check Realtime Cyclonic Movement.

"Uddhavji (Thackeray) never indulges in the politics of revenge," Bhuse said.

Taking a dig at the opposition BJP, the minister said actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case was a hot topic ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, but not anymore.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Dies at 60: Argentina President Cristina Kirchner, Indian Politicians Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, US Democrat Jessica Ramos & Others Pay Tribute.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)