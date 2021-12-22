Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): After the Maharashtra Chief Minister remained absent from the State Assembly on its first day of winter session today due to health issues, state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Chandrakant Patil said that Uddhav Thackeray should hand over his charge to someone else till he gets well and termed his absence from the winter session of the state legislature as "inappropriate."

"If the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is unable to attend the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature then he should designate someone to carry out the business. It is inappropriate that the Chief Minister remains absent from the legislature proceedings. We will not accept the complete absence of the Chief Minister from the session," Patil said while speaking to reporters outside the Vidhan Bhawan ahead of the commencement of the session today.

Taking a dig at the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state, Patil said that Uddhav Thackeray does not trust anyone in his government adding that the Chief Minister should give charge to his son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray and if he does not, then he does not trust him as well.

"He (Uddhav Thackeray) doesn't trust the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). His son Aaditya Thackeray can be given the charge. But if he is not doing that it means he does not trust him," Patil remarked.

The BJP MLA further said that if Uddhav Thackeray is unwell, he should rest.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that he does not have any objection to Uddhav Thackeray's absence in the state assembly if the latter is facing health issues.

Uddhav Thackeray is recuperating from cervical spine surgery for which he was hospitalised for some weeks.

The winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly is scheduled to be held from December 22 to December 28 in Mumbai. (ANI)

