Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): In June this year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while issuing appointment letters to Udyami Mitras had called them a bridge between the government and investors. In alignment with CM Yogi's vision, these Udyami Mitras have worked to explore investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, as per an official statement.

"They are completing every task assigned to them with honesty. These 'Udyami Mitras worked actively to solve every problem, from Udyog Bandhu meetings to investors," according to a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

"Udyami Mitras deployed in 6 districts have achieved a 100 per cent completion rate for the assigned tasks, while in 21 districts, more than 90 per cent, and in 44 districts, more than 75 per cent of the tasks have been successfully completed. The result is that investors on a large scale seem ready to get their investments off the ground through the ground-breaking ceremony," the release added.

The 6 districts where Udyami Mitras have completed 100 per cent of the tasks, include Ballia, Basti, Bhadohi, Mahoba, Raebareli, and Rampur. Here, Udyami Mitras have conducted ground verification for a total of 339 projects, tagging 115 projects for GBC.

Additionally, in districts such as Aligarh (98.45), Etah (98.04), and Bijnor (97.65), nearly 100 per cent of the tasks have been completed.

"Aligarh witnessed the ground verification of the highest number of projects, with 190 projects verified, including 50 tagged for GBC. In total, Udyami Mitras across 70 districts have conducted ground verification for nearly 4,000 projects, tagging over 1000 projects for GBC. Similarly, Udyami Mitras deployed in authorities and Invest UP have verified approximately 625 projects, tagging 25 for GBC," as per the release.

In the past four months, Udyami Mitras have successfully progressed projects worth over Rs 50,000 crores. Along with this, they have tagged the UP government departments for ground verification of a total of 4,591 projects worth Rs 3.84 lakh crore and final preparation of 1,147 projects worth more than Rs 75,000 crore for GBC.

"The dynamism of Udyami Mitras can be gauged from the significant role they have played in resolving pending cases for the past 6 to 8 months. Udyami Mitras have assisted in addressing major issues that have been pending for the last eight months. Most of these cases were related to delays in issuing Lease Deeds and NOCs from development authorities. Due to their proactive efforts, not only have these cases been resolved, but they have also paved the way for further investment," the release stated.

Not only that, their role was crucial in the EoV (Ease of Doing Business) Round Table Conference, where information about the EoV policy was provided to investors. With the assistance of Udyami Mitras, discussions on investment and trade promotion with the delegation from Mexico took place in the state.

"Additionally, Udyami Mitras participated in a conference with investors from the steel industry associated with the Indian Steel Association, and they also took part in the CEO Round Table Conference during the MotoGP event," as per the release.

The decision to select Udyami Mitras for resolving investors' issues was taken before the UP Global Investors Summit held in Lucknow in February. After the examination, a total of 105 Mitras were selected, with 70 deployed in districts, 25 in development authorities, and 10 in Invest UP.

"Udyami Mitras were also provided with two weeks of training, during which they were equipped with information related to the state government's departments and knowledge transfer," the release added.

In addition, they were briefed about single window portals like 'Nivesh Sarthi' and 'Nivesh Mitra', where they could understand the importance of investment promotion and the ease of doing business through a single window system.

"Udyami Mitras were educated on investment promotion and how to encourage investors to come to the state. Furthermore, in September, Invest UP provided them with additional specialised training on these topics," as per the release. (ANI)

