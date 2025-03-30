Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 30 (ANI): Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka offered special prayers at Nalla Pochamma temple in Hyderabad's Praja Bhavan on the occasion of the Ugadi festival.

Earlier today, while addressing the nation during his monthly Mann ki Baat program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings as the country started its vibrant month of multiple festivals. The Prime Minister highlighted how such festivals underline the country's unity in diversity.

Extending his greetings for the upcoming festivals, the PM added, "These festivals happen in different parts of the country, but they show how unity is woven in the diversity of India. We must keep strengthening this feeling of unity."

The Prime Minister read the multiple letters in various languages addressed to him, wishing him on the occasion of Ugadi, Sansar Padwa, Gudi Padwa, and Hindu New Year, among other festivals.

Ugadi is being celebrated today in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Gudi Padwa is being celebrated in Maharashtra.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Hindu Nav Varsha being celebrated with different names in various regions of the country.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on Chaitra Shukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiraoba," President Droupadi Murmu said in a post on X.

President Murmu said that these festivals, which are celebrated to welcome the advent of the spring season, were a symbol of unity.

"These festivals celebrated to welcome the spring season and the advent of the New Year are a symbol of unity in the rich cultural diversity of India. These festivals infuse new energy and enthusiasm in the countrymen. On this occasion, I wish happiness and prosperity for all," she added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday extended his warm wishes to people celebrating the Ugadi festival. In his message, Stalin called for unity among the southern states.

The Chief Minister also wished that the spirit of Ugadi would inspire people to stand together in resistance and solidarity.

Taking to social media, X, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote, "I wish a joyful #Ugadi to all my Telugu and Kannada speaking Dravidian sisters and brothers as you welcome the New Year with hope and celebration."

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar extended his greetings to everyone on the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Chaitra Sukladi, Navreh, Chaitra Navratri, and Sajibu Cheiraoba.

He wished that these festivals, which mark the start of the traditional New Year, bring health, happiness, and success to all.

Taking to the social media, X, Vice President Dhankhar wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Chaitra Sukladi, Navreh, Chaitra Navratri and Sajibu Cheiraoba, I extend my heartiest greetings to all" (ANI)

