New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is planning to provide an Aadhaar enrolment to newborn babies in hospitals soon.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Executive Officer of Unique Identification Authority of India, Saurabh Garg said "UIDAI is trying to tie-up with the registrar of births to give Aadhaar numbers to newborn babies."

"99.7 per cent adult population has been enrolled in Aadhaar. We have enrolled a 131 crore population and now our effort is to enrol newborn babies," Garg said.

"Every year 2-2.5 crore babies take birth. We are in the process of enrolling them in Aadhaar," he added.

The newborn babies will be provided with an Aadhaar card by simply clicking his picture when a child is born. We don't take biometrics of children below five years but link it with one of his parents either with mother or father and after a child crossed the age of five will take their biometrics, UIDAI CEO explained.

Speaking further Garg said, "We are trying to give Aadhar numbers to all of our population. Last year we organised 10,000 camps in the remote areas where we had been informed that many people don't have their Aadhaar numbers and as a result 30 lakh people were enrolled."

"We allotted first Aadhar number in 2010. At starting our focus was to enrol as many as people we can and now our focus is on updating. Nearly 10 crore people update their names, addresses, mobile numbers every year," he said.

Garg added that "out of 140 crore bank accounts, 120 crore accounts has been linked with Aadhar." (ANI)

