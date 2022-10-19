Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that after the construction of the second phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' project at the famed Mahakaleshwar temple here, it would be known as the 'Shri Mahakal Mahalok'.

CM Chouhan made the announcement on Tuesday during his visit to Ujjain for reviewing the facilities of 'Mahakal Lok'.

He told reporters that he had arrived in Ujjain to thank the organising committee and pay obeisance to saints, because only with their blessings could the program be completed.. The chief minister said that the residents of Ujjain had contributed towards the completion of the supernatural program.

"Now we are faced with the challenge of operating the project. We have seen people visiting in large numbers and there are more who want to visit. We have received many suggestions, some of them in writing and from experienced people. Based on that, keeping the reverence, faith and devotion of the people in mind we will make further operational arrangements," the chief minister said

"Among the suggestions, we have received is a good one about holding a detailed programme here and we will do so be on the occasion of Mahashivratri and Gudi Padva," CM Chauhan said."People from various parts of the country want to visit. Today, I will write to prominent people of the country and also send them the prasad of Mahakal Maharaj. I will invite them to come to have darshan, and also take glimpses of Shri Mahakal Lok," the chief minister said.

Notably, on October 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Phase I of the Mahakaal Lok Project to the nation, and performed pooja and aarti at the inner sanctum of the Mahakaal temple at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. The total cost of Phase I of the project is around Rs 850 crore.

"Project aims to decongest the entire area and also put special emphasis on conservation and restoration of heritage structures. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 crore. The existing footfall of the temple, which is currently around 1.5 crore per annum, is expected to be doubled. Development of the project has been planned under two phases," said the PMO.

The Mahakal Path contains 108 stambhs (pillars) which depict Anand Tandav Swaroop (Dance form) of Lord Shiva. Many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva are installed along the Mahakal Path.

The mural wall along the Path is based on Shiva Purana stories such as the Act of creation, the Birth of Ganesha, Story of Sati and Daksha among others.

The Plaza area, which is spread over 2.5 hectares, is surrounded by a lotus pond and contains the statue of Shiva along with fountains. The entire premise will be monitored 24x7 by Integrated Command and Control Centre with the help of artificial intelligence and surveillance cameras. (ANI)

