Dehradun, Jul 9 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government will not use any Chinese equipment or device, state Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Thursday.

The Uttarakhand government had decided quite early that it would not use Chinese goods, equipment or devices, said Rawat while speaking to reporters here.

Also Read | G Narendra Kumar Appointed as Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 9, 2020.

Even the people have begun using Indian apps and goods in large number in the country, said Rawat, while lauding the Centre's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, including Tik Tok.

He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign to make India a self-reliant nation, the country is fast reestablishing its moder identity even amid the adverse circumstance of COVID-19.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Government Imposes Lockdown From 10 PM on July 10 to 5 AM on July 13 To Contain Spread of Coronavirus.

He said the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Modi under the Atma-Nirbhar Bharat (a self-reliant India) campaign has already begun showing its result within one and half months of its declaration.

He said the PM's call to become “vocal for local and make it global” has secured people's support from all over the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)