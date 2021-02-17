Dehradun, Feb 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday asked the Dehradun district magistrate to look into complaints of issuance of fake golden cards to some people under the Ayushman Bharat scheme at a special camp held at the Doiwala government hospital, officials said.

The matter came to light after one Rajesh Dwivedi, in a complaint to the chief minister, alleged that he along with his wife and two sons had visited the hospital where a golden card was issued to each of them for a payment of Rs 70. However, when the cards were verified through the Ayushman Bharat scheme's website, all of them turned out to be fake, they said.

Dehradun DM Ashish Shrivastava was asked by the chief minister to probe the complainants regarding the matter and take necessary action, the officials said.

